AgPro Podcast: Caring For The Environment For The Next Generation

On the AgPro Podcast, voices from the industry asked, “Why is environmental stewardship important to your business?”



Jayne Carstensen

Eldridge, Iowa



Communications Specialist, River Valley Co-Op



“Part of our statement is that we as a company and our member-owners are continually improving ways we run our business because we’re all in this together. We’ve had members since 1906, and we’re into fourth generations—and probably with some, our fifth. We want to see this continue as we serve more than 2,800 farming families. We take our obligation of feeding the world as a huge responsibility as a company, and our member-owners feel the same. We’ll do everything we can in order to make sure that we can feed everybody for many years to come.”