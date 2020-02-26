AgPro Podcast: ARA Hosts Fly-In, Talks Policy Priorities

In the latest episode of the AgPro podcast, Richard Gupton, Senior Vice President of Public Policy at ARA talks about the recent Fly In and ARA policy priorities in 2020.

ARA hosts its winter board meeting and fly in every year in February.

“We're bringing our members from throughout the country to help shape policy, not only for the organization to kick off the year, but also to have them meet with their members of Congress and federal regulators,” Gupton says.

The ARA group met with senior level officials at the EPA and USDA, including Secretary Sonny Perdue.

“We set up our members with over 120 Capitol Hill visits or congressional visits covering 20 states,” Gupton says.

ARA partnered with the Biotechnology Innovative Organization, Crop Life America, and The Fertilizer Institute. And seven state associations also took part in the events, including: Illinois, Kansas, Wisconsin, Florida, New York, Georgia, North Carolina.

For 2020, ARA has released its official policy priorities which include ag labor and infrastructure. Read more here: Official 2020 Ag Retailers Association Policy Priorities Published

And listen to the podcast as Gupton also shares some perspective on what will get done in Washington this year, given that it is an election year.

