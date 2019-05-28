AgPro Podcast: Anticipating Future Growth in Cover Crops

On the AgPro Podcast with Ashley Davenport, voices from the industry asked, "How is your company positioned to help retailers with the biggest trends in crop inputs?"



Scott Wohltman

Effingham, Ill.



Cover Crop Lead, LaCrosse Seed







A: According to the 2017 USDA census we have a little over 15 million acres of cover crops. Back in 2012 when the survey was last given, I think we were a little over 10 million [acres]. So in the course of five years, we've grown by a lot. I would contend that if our growth rate continues at the same rate, which is probably between 8% and 10%, it's not unlikely to think we could be well over 35 million or 40 million acres in the next 10 years. A lot of retailers we work with promote cover crops, and we really appreciate everything they're doing. They're expanding in areas that weren't expanding a few years ago.

The AgPro Radio Podcast features insights and perspectives vital to AgPro readers and is hosted by Ashley Davenport. Episodes are available on the new AgriTalk Radio app every Wednesday and wherever you find podcasts. Have an idea for the podcast? Tweet her at @AshD926 or send an email to adavenport@farmjournal.com.