AgPro Podcast: AgGateway Makes Retailer Extremely Efficient

In the AgPro Podcast, retailers were asked: How is technology helping to identify greater efficiencies and better connectivity in ag retail?

Natasha Lilly

Effingham, Ill.

Information Services Director, Effingham Equity

A: “We constantly look for ways to improve existing processes in order to pass those savings and efficiencies to our customers. As we began implementing more technology in connectivity, we noticed immediately the accuracy, efficiency and profitability it brought us and our customers. AgGateway standards are key to having smooth relationships with our manufacturers. All of our manufacturers and distributors have their products barcoded and indexed in a standardized way. Today, we are 100% perpetual inventory and extremely efficient.”