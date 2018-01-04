AGpHRx Water pH Modifier Introduced by Nano Ag Technologies

AGpHRx from Nano Ag Technologies, LLC, is a nano biocatalyst infused product and a novel biological-based sustainable solution designed to lower pH and water hardness for long-term stability.

AGpHRx blends with most herbicides, insecticides, fungicides, fertilizers and micronutrients. It also helps improves the solubility and effectiveness of those products through improved foliar and ground penetration.

Douglas Stengel, President/CEO of Nano Ag Technologies, LLC., explains that crops benefit from the way AGpHRx makes well water mimic the chemistry of rain water.

“Oxygen gas, which is vital to plant growth, is one of the most important elements collected from falling rainwater,” says Stengel. “Unfortunately, dissolved oxygen is quickly lost and is even less present in well water than it is in lakes and ponds. AGpHRx helps maintain and keep the pH stable until water is absorbed into the soil and taken up by the plants. And that helps increase yields and lowers the cost per acre.”

AGpHRx in a tank mix or center pivot supply line helps remove and dissolve calcium deposits and rust from spray jets and keeps lines and nozzles free from buildups and clogs from fertilizers and chemicals.

For more information: www.nanoagtechnologies.com