AgLeader Introduces CartACE Technology

As a tech tool to assist grain cart operators, Ag Leader has introduced CartACE, which connects the grain cart to the combine by synching the combine’s auto-guidance line with the grain cart tractor’s auto-steer.

The goal of the feature is to allow the grain cart operator to focus more attention to unloading on the go rather than steering.

“We know that the grain cart seat cannot be filled by just anyone, and it is getting harder to find experienced operators to fill critical roles in farming operations. It takes a certain level of expertise to fill this role, which we're approaching in a practical and economical way that we believe many of our customers could easily adopt and benefit from," Joe Holoubek, Ag Leader Product Manager said in a news release. "We aim to turn what might be an average vehicle driver into a skilled grain cart operator through providing the right tools and assistance during high stress and high error prone harvest tasks.”

The new feature is integrated on the InCommand display and is currently available in a limited beta release. CartACE also shares a live map of combine location in the field.

“Connecting the operation and automating some critical tasks, enables operators and machines to work better together and provides a huge productivity and confidence boost. We can do it using current technology already in the cab," Holoubek said. "We believe this is a needed step toward the future of farming that most operations can take advantage of today without a huge investment or stepping too far outside their comfort zone."

