AgLaunch Spotlights AgTech Startups At Field Days

• Rabbit Tractors is building a prototype, quarter scale tractor to be used for spraying and other farm tasks.
( AgLaunch )
The AgLaunch Initiative is a farm-centric agricultural innovation organization. In August, the group hosted two field days spotlighting agtech startups and how they can impact agriculture.
On August 2, 2018, a field day was hosted at Growing Acres Farm. And then on August 9, they co-hosted the Great Farm Innovation Field Day, which was also put on by Agricenter International, Archer Malmo and the Organic Resource Center at Agricenter.
The events were attended by farmers, investors, ecosystem partners, educators, and community members.
Here’s a recap of the agtech startups that took part in the events: