AgLaunch Spotlights AgTech Startups At Field Days

The AgLaunch Initiative is a farm-centric agricultural innovation organization. In August, the group hosted two field days spotlighting agtech startups and how they can impact agriculture.

On August 2, 2018, a field day was hosted at Growing Acres Farm. And then on August 9, they co-hosted the Great Farm Innovation Field Day, which was also put on by Agricenter International, Archer Malmo and the Organic Resource Center at Agricenter.

The events were attended by farmers, investors, ecosystem partners, educators, and community members.

Here’s a recap of the agtech startups that took part in the events:

Rabbit Tractors is building a prototype, quarter scale tractor to be used for spraying and other farm tasks. Rabbit Tractors is ran a field trial with Alex Forsbach of Growing Acres later this summer as part of the AgLaunch Farmer Network and TAEP Cost-Share Program. Pictured is Zack James, Founder, Rabbit Tractors

EarthSense has developed a compact, autonomous robot currently in use on both private and public research farms for high-throughput phenotyping. Additional capabilities are being planned for the 2019 and 2020 seasons with an end goal of a farm maintenance robot that can physically remove multi-resistant weeds. Pictured is Chinmay Soman, Co-Founder, EarthSense.

Rantizo delivers targeted liquid sprays precisely where they are needed in agricultural applications. Pictured here is Jorge Castiblanco, Operations Director, Rantizo

GroGuru has developed real-time precision soil and irrigation monitoring systems that provide growers with irrigation recommendations. Pictured here are Patrick Henry, CEO, GroGuru, joined by CTO Farooq Anjum

