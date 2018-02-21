AgLaunch Hosts Startup Station Featuring 12 AgTech Companies

Agtech entrepreneurs are addressing on-farm issues with real-world solutions like irrigation management, farm-level efficiencies, and autonomous equipment.

AgLaunch is bringing its Startup Station pitch event to the Mid-South Farm and Gin Show for a second time on Friday, March 2, 2018. This event will host some of AgLaunch’s most innovative agtech entrepreneurs from across the country to showcase how their ideas will shape the future of food and agriculture. Companies will pitch to a panel of farmers and investors, including Innova Memphis, a $31 million fund seeking to invest in agriculture’s next big innovation.

Startup participants include:

Current AgLaunch365 Cohort:

EarthSense is developing ultra-compact autonomous robots that use machine-learning to monitor and manage problems in agriculture, specifically to identify weeds and chemical-free methods of reliably eradicating superweeds.

Rabbit Tractors is building swarm-enabled, autonomous tractors that are approximately one-third the size and one-fourth the weight of normal tractors and spray rigs and capable of pulling implements as well as late-season spraying.

Rantizo is developing an electrostatic spraying system for targeted drone-based spraying.

AgLaunch Alumni Teams:

Kilimo provides a decision-support tool for irrigation management in agriculture by using satellite, climate, and on-site data.

Microbiometer is a quick test used to estimate the microbial biomass in soil in 10 minutes for 10 percent of the cost of a lab test.

Persistence Data Mining is developing a non-intrusive remote hyper-spectral soil analysis to service large tracks of open farmland.

Skycision rapidly identifies field stress through the analysis of aerial imagery.

Additional participating teams being evaluated for investment or participating in AgLaunch365 Phase III Farmer Network Field Trials and growth-track programming are:

AgHelp is an app and wrap-around services helping ag workers find jobs and resources.

AgriSync is a communication platform connecting farmers with trusted experts.

Global AgSmarte has developed SmarteRoot, an irrigation add-on that increases absorption of water and nutrients for crops to increase yields.

Harvest Yield – an electronic record-keeping system to ensure accurate invoicing for custom harvesters

Stable’N is a nitrification inhibitor process that utilizes electricity delivered into the soil by a retrofit to existing fertilizer application equipment.

SwineTech has developed a farrowing safety device to protect the health of piglets.

This event serves as the culmination of Phase II of the AgLaunch365 programming, a farm-centric model that supports agtech companies by connecting to them farmers early in their development process.

During two investment pitch sessions, entrepreneurs will be given 8 minutes to pitch their ideas and 7 minutes to answer questions from a panel of farmers, investors, and agribusiness professionals who will provide feedback to refine these products and prepare the companies for follow-on investment and 2018 farm-scale trials.

Teams that perform well will have the opportunity for follow-on investment from Innova Memphis and participation in 2018 farm-scale field trials with the AgLaunch Farmer Network.

The AgLaunch Startup Station will be open at the Chickasaw Room on the Mezzanine Level at Booth #4027 for anyone wishing to engage with the startup companies or to learn more about AgLaunch from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. The investment pitch sessions will be held from 10:30 am-12:00 pm and from 1:30 pm until 3:00 pm.

AgLaunch is a joint initiative of Memphis Bioworks Foundation and the Tennessee Department of Agriculture. AgLaunch365 is a farm-centric innovation platform for agriculture designed to calibrate support with the specific needs of agtech startups and the agricultural industry.

The Mid-South Farm and Gin Show hosts more than 400 exhibitors and 20,000 farmers every year. You can learn more about the Farm and Gin Show at their website.