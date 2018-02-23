AgFunder Invests in ImpactVision, Solinftec, The Yield

AgFunder is a leading online investment platform for accredited investors looking to invest in curated food and agriculture technology companies.

Over the past five years, the AgFunder platform has built a global network of over 50,000 members and subscribers.

On Feb. 22, AgFunder announced the first three startups in its portfolio and over the next few months will be ramping up its investment pace to one or two investments per month.

And the group will also be announcing its first co-investment fund next week to give Accredited Investors in the AgFunder community the opportunity to co-invest with AgFunder into agrifood tech startups on the same terms at which they invest. In addition, there will still be occasions where companies are listed on the AgFunder platform for syndication, as in the past, but members will now be investing alongside the platform.

AgFunder has set up a standardized Open Application Process: apply here. They will review the next batch of companies in March.

Below are the first three startups in the AgFunder portfolio, and AgFunder's comments on each.

Solinftec Series B

“Maybe one of the biggest agtech companies that no one has ever heard of — that’s about to change — Solinftec is a Brazilian IoT-based farm management system currently running on over 12 million acres and monitoring 20,000 pieces of equipment with 75,000 active daily users. Solinftec has 50% of the Brazilian sugarcane market and a remarkable 0% customer churn. Last year they expanded to row crops and will be entering the US market this year starting with pilots with several major growers. TPG ART was a coinvestor in the round.” Solinftec’s Profile Page on AgFunder

ImpactVision Seed Round

“ImpactVision applies machine learning to hyperspectral imagery in food processing to measure freshness, quality, and for foreign object detection in a rapid and non-invasive way. While still early stage, we were impressed by the founders. ImpactVision came out of Singularity University and has won several awards. They’re one to keep an eye on. Our coinvestors in the round include Campbell Soup’s Acre Venture Partners, Xandex Ventures, and Merian Ventures.” See ImpactVision’s Profile Page on AgFunder

The Yield Series A

“The Yield is an Australian AI driven micro-climate sensing, analytics, and prescription platform for the aquaculture and horticulture industries. The blend of high quality, accurate and reliable sensing hardware with meaningful and useful analytics and prescriptions honed in harsh aquatic environments positions The Yield as the premier player in the micro-climate space. Great technology, great team, and outstanding customer satisfaction means The Yield is an exciting partner for us. Our coinvestors in the round included Bosch and KPMG.” See The Yield’s Profile Page on AgFunder