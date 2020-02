A major cross-country winter storm is moving across the Plains and into the Midwest. Snow and gusty winds left their mark on South Dakota and other areas of the Northern Plains.

Meteorologist Cindi Clawson is also tracking this storm.

“We are going to have a lot going on,” says Clawson. “This map [shows] just a big, messy storm system and a complicated one at that.”

Watch the AgDay weather segment here.