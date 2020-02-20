AgDay Analysis: Bills are Due, Should Farmers Still Hold Grain?

The calendar is well into February. Farmers have to make some big financial decisions since some bills are due and tax season is in full swing.

Bob Utterback with Utterback Marketing says there are other factors on top of bills being due.

“There’s no real supply of a weather scare event in South America to cause upside action,” says Utterback. “Right now, the rivers are flooding down the Mississippi. We can’t even ship [grain down throughout the whole river]”.

He says those factors make marketing more frustrating.