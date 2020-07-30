AGCO's Operator of the Year Marks 15 Years, Will Gift Local Charities

AGCO Corporation announced a unique celebration of its annual Operator of the Year award. With 2020 marking the 15th year of the award, AGCO will be recognizing the retailers who nominated each year’s winning operator with donations to local charities of their choosing. The donations will be announced and distributed this November.

Application professionals provide critical services to growers throughout North America, with skills that improve crop yields and farm revenues. AGCO’s Operator of the Year award recognizes these contributions and is traditionally presented to operators nominated by retailers for high levels of performance, leadership, community support and involvement. However, with the recent healthcare and economic challenges that communities have faced from the coronavirus, providing assistance directly to charitable organizations in 2020 best exemplifies the overall values that the program seeks to reward. The program will return to its original structure of awarding nominated operators in 2021.

“AGCO is proud of the dedication, devotion, and talent of application retailers and their operators that the Operator of the Year award has celebrated for 15 years,” said David Webster, AGCO director of marketing. “In this unique and challenging time, we’re immensely honored to reimagine this program for 2020 in a way that will benefit the communities that our past winners call home.”

For more information regarding AGCO’s Operator of the Year program, go to applylikeapro.com/operator-of-the-year.

