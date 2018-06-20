AGCO Unveils New Axial Combine For Small Grains, Corn, Canola

It’s not every day a company rolls out a new combine into the marketplace, but this week AGCO formally introduced its new Fendt Ideal combine--the first “clean-sheet” designed axial combine introduced in 30 years.

“It was seven years in the making, a massive undertaking, and designed based on what customers from around the world told us that they need,” said Caleb Schleder, AGCO marketing manager for harvesting products. “This combine is the fruit of our labor and efforts of our company, dealers and our customers coming together to help build it.”

The combine, which is being field tested in North America this season, will be available to farmers in Class 7, 8 and 9 providing the right capacity to maximize harvest for all operations. Headers featured for small grains and canola include the 9255 DynaFlex draper head available in 25-, 30-, 35- and 40-foot models and the 15-foot 4300 pick-up head. Additionally, the Command Series corn head will be compatible with the Fendt Ideal combine.

“Those are really the key heads that are going to get you through most crops,” Schleder said. “There are specialty heads out there, but these are the heads that are really going to impact the majority of the marketplace.”

With the industry’s largest grain tank able to hold 485 bushels and the innovative IDEAL Streamer 6.0 auger, which boasts the industry’s fastest unloading rate at 6.0 bu. per second, growers will spend less time unloading grain and more time harvesting. The Streamer 6.0 is standard on the Class 9 and optional on class 7 and 8. The available Streamer 4.0 unloads at 4 bu. per second. Both are gentle on grain and require less power than older auger systems, AGCO explained in a press release distributed to media.

“We want to make sure that the grain handling aspect is never the governor in the field. It’s great to have so much capacity, but if you can’t get grain away from the combine, that's where you get into issues,” Schleder told AgWeb. “We’re making sure that farmers have total in-field efficiency with the Streamer 6.0.”

Here are additional specifications and product benefits the company said farmers can expect from the Fendt Ideal combine, which AGCO unveiled this week during the 2018 Canada Farm Progress Show in Regina, Saskatchewan.

Innovative rotor design is efficient and easy on grain -- Several new features on the Fendt Ideal combine help producers optimize grain harvested and deliver cleaner, high quality grain, lowering the potential for costly deductions. The larger, redesigned rotor on the Fendt Ideal combine is gentler on both the crop and straw. The new dual helix processor is 24 inches in diameter and nearly 16 feet long, almost 2 feet longer than the competition, which allows the materials to generate huge centrifugal force at a much lower speed and remain in the rotor for longer. The helix arrangement of the separation tines ensures exceptional threshing results and separates grain gently while the straw quality is maintained. In addition, this dual helix processor design allows the combine to operate at a slower speed, requiring less power to operate.

Class 8 and 9 models use two of the dual helix rotors providing 43.7 square feet of threshing area. The class 7 is equipped with one rotor.

Curved return pans evenly spread grain for cleaning and improve efficiency -- Design innovations go beyond the rotor to the cleaning shoe where two specially molded, curved return pans use the full length of the threshing and separation chamber to distribute the crop evenly to the cleaning shoe, mitigating slope sensitivity. These Ideal Balance pans enhance the efficiency of the cleaning system without adding complex active systems.

Single gearbox and fewer belts put power to use -- Power for the new combine and all main components is delivered through a straight-forward approach that provides the most efficient distribution of power. One gearbox attached directly to the engine drives the processor, cleaning system and hydraulic pumps, as well as the header. The combine also uses fewer belts than other combines. Wet clutches ensure smooth engagement of the power, reducing wear and tear and maintenance on each component, and creating less strain on belts.

More information on the new Fendt Ideal combine is available at IDEALHarvesting.com.