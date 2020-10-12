AGCO Opens AgRevolution Dealership, Boyd Company Exits Ag

Beginning January 1, 2021, AGCO will begin operating AgRevolution, an ag machinery dealership group in Kentucky and southern Indiana.

AgRevolution is launched from the Boyd Company footprint, a Caterpillar dealer which carried AGCO equipment, which has decided to focus on its construction equipment business.

AGCO has acquired the ag business from Boyd including its current dealerships in Columbia and Mayfield, Kentucky, which will be rebranded by AgRevolution. AgRevolution will also temporarily share space with Boyd’s construction equipment locations in Hopkinsville, Kentucky and Evansville, Indiana. Additional permanent locations and team member additions are being pursued.

“We’re tremendously excited about what AgRevolution will equip AGCO to do for our customers throughout that area and our greater network of dealerships,” Robert Crain, senior vice president and general manager, AGCO North America said in a news release. “AGCO is building the most vibrant dealership network in North America. AgRevolution will be part of innovative sales and service initiatives and will help equip our larger dealership network with new capabilities that will make them more successful. This is a win-win-win for farmers in Kentucky and Indiana, for AGCO, and for our dealers across North America.”

Stacy Anthony, who has more than 30 years experience in farm machinery, will be leading the team at AgRevolution.

“Stacy Anthony is ideally suited to lead our new AgRevolution business,” Bill Hurley, vice president, Aftersales, Customer Support and Distribution, AGCO North America said in a news release. “His experiences and talents are exactly what are needed to establish close working relationships with customers, build strong teams and locations, and ensure that AgRevolution will be the area’s top-tier, farmer-focused equipment dealership.”

