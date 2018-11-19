AGCO Names The Final Four In Operator Of The Year

For its 13th year, AGCO has recognized four professional applicators as finalists in the Operator of the Year award. They are, in alphabetical order:

Jerry Born, Farmers Union Oil of Southern Valley, Fairmount, North Dakota

Layne Heward, Agri-Service, Heyburn, Idaho

Jason Lane, United Prairie, Tolono, Illinois

David Zelhart, Donovan Farmers CO-OP Elevator, Donovan, Illinois

The four finalists will be guests of AGCO at the 2018 Agricultural Retailers Association (ARA) Conference & Expo, Nov. 27-29, at the Boca Raton Resort and Club in Boca Raton, Florida. The 13th annual Operator of the Year winner will be announced Nov. 28 at the conference and presented the grand prize, a new Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

“We are always excited to see the applications come in each year, and read about the amazing application professionals out in the field and all the wonderful ways they serve not just farmers, but their communities as a whole,” David Webster, director of Application Marketing North America, AGCO said in a news release. “It is truly an honor for AGCO to sponsor this award.”

