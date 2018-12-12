AGCO Names 13th Annual Operator of the Year

With 22 years of experience, professional applicator Jerry Born was named AGCO’s Operator of the Year at the annual Ag Retailers Association (ARA) conference. Born works at Farmers Union Oil in Fairmount, ND and annually applies across more than 30,000 acres. He received the award and a new Harley Davidson motorcycle.

“I’m still shocked. When they told me I was a finalist I thought no way this is real and then to be selected as the winner, I couldn’t believe it,” said Born in a news release. “Being an applicator allows me to be out in the country every day and see different terrain. It’s always something new.”

Candidates are nominated by their managers and Born’s manager, Brad VanOverbeke, of Farmers Union Oil of Southern Valley, wrote the following in his nomination:

“Jerry is looked at as an expert when it comes to equipment, technology, and overall application practices. His phone is ringing constantly from coworkers, other co-ops, and growers in the region asking advice on operation, application, or troubleshooting machines…Jerry also makes sure that everyone operating the machines knows how to operate them safely and is not scared to stop or slow down a job until the situation is safe for himself, coworkers, and our customers.”

There were four finalists for the award, and all received a trip to Boca Raton, Fla., to attend the ARA conference.

“The candidate field this year was exceptional again, and it was both difficult and rewarding to be involved in choosing our final four. After spending time with Jerry, we knew we had a great application professional to carry the title of Operator of the Year,” said David Webster, director of Application Marketing North America, AGCO. “We hope Jerry enjoys his new Harley-Davidson motorcycle and we look forward to working with him in the coming year to share insights and knowledge of an application professional.”