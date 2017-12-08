AGCO Expands Certified Preowned Program to Application Equipment

AGCO’s Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) program now includes TerraGator and RoGator applicators.

This provides an opportunity for retailers to add or upgrade a machine without the price tag of new or for a custom applicator or large operator to minimize their risk, again without the investment of new.

All AGCO CPO equipment comes with a 1-year Extended Service Contract. Depending on machine hours, the Extended Service Contracts may be extended for up to 36 months.

According to Matt O’Brien, AGCO’s remarketing manager, dealers invest upwards of $5,000 in inspection, labor and parts to meet AGCO’s CPO standards and ensure the machines are field ready, which can be higher based on machine type.

For RoGator applicators and TerraGator floaters, this includes a 140+-point inspection from the cab to the booms. Machines under four years of age and with less than 1,800 hours are eligible. These inspections are performed by AGCO-certified technicians who have passed two levels of training.

“With low commodity prices, farmers are looking for ways to upgrade their equipment to take advantage of technology and improved efficiency, while optimizing their cost of ownership,” says Matt O’Brien, used equipment remarketing manager at AGCO. “But, they still need and want the reliability and uptime available with a new machine. We’ve expanded our programs to help them achieve these goals. AGCO’s Certified Pre-Owned program and extended service coverage provide customers peace of mind and fixed cost of ownership while minimizing risk when purchasing used equipment from AGCO-authorized dealers.”

The AGCO CPO program is available on the following products: