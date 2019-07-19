AGCO Announces Strategic Partnership with Solinftec

AGCO has announced a partnership with Solinftec, which will complement its AGCO Fuse smart farming portfolio. While the partnership was first deployed in Brazil this year, it will be launched in the U.S. for the 2020 crop year.

Solinftec's portfolio of solutions include on-board computers, weather stations, soil sensors, telemetry networks, proprietary algorithms and the real-time data. And as part of the Fuse platform, the partnership will merge together the agtech capabilities of Solinftec with AGCO’s hardware and software.

The partnership will be focused on the following crops; corn, soybeans, cotton and sugarcane.

Late in 2018, Solinftec announced it will expand its US footprint with a U.S. headquarters near Purdue University.

The company has found its greatest success in the sugarcane market claiming 60% of Brazilian sugarcane is raised using its technology. And of the 10 largest companies in the sugar and ethanol sector, eight are customers of the company.

