Against Marijuana? Experts Say Grow Hemp.

Agricultural Secretary Sonny Perdue announcing this week implementation of the new farm bill is coming. The bill has updates for multiple agricultural programs, including the hemp industry.

Growers are still operating under the 2014 farm bill this growing season but the rules are state-by-state. Changes are made in the new farm bill set for the 2020 season which has yet to be implemented.

There are currently four states which do not allow farmers to grow the legalization of hemp production: Connecticut, Idaho, Mississippi and South Dakota.

Hemp Advocates say if those states don’t want to legalize marijuana, they should consider legalizing hemp production. That’s because experts say the crops are able to cross-pollinate and ruin the crops.

However, Matthew Smith, a lawyer with Hoban Law Group, says states don’t have to allow hemp production.

“Just because on a federal level [hemp] is technically legal, you still can as a state opt in or opt out,” said Smith. “[States can say] we don’t want to be able to grow hemp in this state.”

AgDay national reporter, Betsy Jibben has the story.