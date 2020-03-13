Ag Retailers Watching COVID-19, Modify Work Schedules, Cancel Events

The COVID-19 pandemic has hit during one of the busiest times for ag retailers as they work to get their customers off to a successful start for the growing season.

Businesses are confirming remote working arrangements, and in-person trainings are being shifted to online formats to avoid unnecessary disruptions during this time.

On Friday, March 13, Growmark released a podcast specifically addressing the company’s steps to protect employees and customers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Growmark media relations manager Chris Grogan interviewed Ann Kafer, vice president of human resources and strategy officer. Kafer shares that next week, at the company headquarters in Bloomington, Illinois, Growmark is implementing an adjusted work schedule with half of the employees reporting on each day. The other half will work remotely.

Additionally, Growmark is canceling all non-essential work travel through the end of April. Non-essential is defined by each business unit but does include trade shows and conferences. Company trainings will be postponed.

“We are going into our busiest season in serve our customers,” Kafer says. “So, if we are as healthy as we can be, and be as prudent as we can be, we’ll be there for our customers. At the core of this—we care about our employees. And we care about serving our customers.”

Per a company spokeperson, Nutrine has implemented travel bans, and the company is taking extra precautions with guests to their locations.

"We are committed to the safety of our employees so we’re taking the necessary precautions on a case-by-case basis to ensure we limit the spread of the coronavirus situation," the spokesperson said.

Landus Cooperative in Iowa is also avoiding in-person group meetings.

In a letter to farmer members, the cooperative says it will continue to haul feed, agronomy products and grain. They are encouraging farmers to do business over the phone, if possible, but also are currently maintaining regular hours.

Spring planting season is upon us, and unfortunately, so is nation-wide concern about COVID-19 (coronavirus). We're communicating to our growers with this letter. pic.twitter.com/onlpFk6Ozz — Landus Cooperative (@LandusCoop) March 13, 2020

On Friday, two states cancelled in-person trainings offered through the state departments of agriculture.

The Illinois Fertilizer and Chemical Association has announced postponed and cancelled events.

Provided by IFA: “Due to the COVID-19 virus, the IL Dept of Ag and the University of Illinois have temporarily suspended all the commercial and private applicator training and testing clinics for the month of March. The option of taking the test at the IDA Springfield or DeKalb office is also closed for now. IFCA has communicated with both IDA and UI, and we can assure everyone that IDA will announce a contingency plan soon, to ensure that applicators needing certification have options in place before the spring season. If you signed up for a class with UI, they are also working on a contingency plan for those who registered for the March clinics”

And an upcoming anhydrous handling course has been canceled in person, and training will now be available online. IFCA has cancelled the March 27 anhydrous ammonia training class in Bloomington due to the state guidance to avoid large gatherings.

From IFCA: “But, we have talked to the Illinois Department of Agriculture, and for those needing competent attendant certification prior to the spring 2020 ammonia season, you can take the IFCA on-line competent attendant course free of charge from March 16 through April 5, 2020. The program will issue you a 90 day certificate that is recognized by the IDA. To access the on-line ammonia competent attendant training program, click here: https://ifca.com/Training/Retailer The on-line training program is only good for 90 days and cannot be repeated. If you take the 90 day on-line class, you will need to attend to a fall ammonia class in order to receive a full 3 year competent attendant certificate.”

Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig canceled in-person pesticide applicator testing sessions conducted by the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land through the end of March.

“We’re working with public health officials and other state and federal agencies to monitor the rapidly developing COVID-19 situation,” Naig said in a statement. “The health of the public and our employees is our top priority so we are temporarily suspending in-person testing out of an abundance of caution.”

Six in-person meetings are affected by this announcement they include: