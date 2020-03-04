Ag Retailers Comment On Trucking, Pesticides, Water Policy, And Drones

ARA Co-Signed a Letter to Congress Opposing Truck-Only Vehicle Miles Tax

ARA co-signed a letter to Senator Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and Senator Ron Wyden, D-Ore., cautioning Congress against a truck-only vehicle miles tax because it would increase truck transportation costs and lead to lower farmgate prices and reduced market share for U.S. agriculture versus foreign competitors. Read letter.

ARA Sent Comments to Maine Legislators Opposing Pesticide Proposal

ARA sent comments to the Maine state legislature opposing a pesticide proposal because it would create unnecessary annual reporting requirements for the Board of Pesticides Control and ban or limit the use of neonicotinoid insecticides. Read comments.

ARA Signed WAC Comments to EPA on Proposed Rule Defining Scope of Federal Regulations

ARA signed Water Advocacy Coalition (WAC) comments submitted to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Science Advisory Board on the proposed rule defining the scope of waters federally regulated under the Clean Water Act (CWA). Read comments.

ARA Sent Comments to FAA on Proposed Remote Identification of Drones

ARA sent comments to the Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA) on proposed rulemaking on the remote identification of drones or unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) because it may require an internet connection that may be unavailable in unserved areas of rural America. Read comments.