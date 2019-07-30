Ag Retail Industry Continues to Face Transportation Challenges

America’s agriculture industry and its rural communities play an important role in our nation’s economy. An economically efficient and effective intermodal transportation system is important for the financial well-being of agribusinesses and rural communities throughout the United States. Congress and the administration need to support federal policies that build on the strengths of each mode of transportation. Such a system will enhance the competitiveness of the country in an increasingly global economy.

Rural Roads and Bridges

The roads and bridges that serve and connect the country’s rural areas face significant challenges, including inadequate capacity to handle growing levels of traffic and commerce, limited connectivity, the inability to adequately accommodate growing freight travel and deteriorated conditions. The nation’s rural roads and bridges have significant deficiencies because of underfunding. Nationally, 15% of the major rural roads have pavements rated in poor condition, and another 21% are rated in mediocre condition. Of the nation’s rural bridges, 10% are rated structurally deficient.

There is a need for an increase in federal transportation funding and a recognition of the unique needs that rural roads and bridges present to ensure they are eligible for federal grants and funding. State, local, rural and agricultural stakeholders should have the ability to prioritize federal funds, so they best meet the needs of their communities.

Waterways

The U.S. inland waterways system provides the lowest-cost, most-fuel-efficient and environmentally friendly way to transport products. Exports of agricultural goods are an important part of our economy. They make up 20% of farm income and support more than 1 million jobs. Of U.S. agricultural exports, 72%—those valued at $128 billion—are waterborne, and every $1 billion in U.S. exports shipped through ports supports 15,000 U.S. jobs.

Our nation’s lock and dam systems are in urgent need of maintenance and modernization. Most locks and dams were built in the 1920s and ’30s and have far exceeded their 50-year design lifespan. In the past decade, there has been a 700% increase in unscheduled stoppages for repairs.

The inland waterways system currently benefits from a successful public-private partnership with commercial users paying 50% of the cost of inland waterway construction and major rehabilitation projects through a 29-cent-per-gallon diesel fuel tax paid into the Inland Waterways Trust Fund combined with matching federal funds. Commercial users are the only private entities that pay into this trust fund; however, the waterways system’s benefits are enjoyed by numerous others.

Surface Transportation Reauthorization

Agricultural retailers heavily depend on commercial drivers for “just-in-time” delivery of farm supplies and other essential products and services to their farm and ranch customers. Commercial truck traffic is a vital component to the nation’s economic prosperity. Our industry, like many others, is experiencing a growing driver shortage and higher shipping prices due to increased regulatory costs and burdens from hours of service (HOS) regulations and the electronic logging device (ELD) requirements that do not work for today’s agriculture industry. There is also a growing driver shortage due to retirements or departures to other industries due to increased regulations. The current gross vehicle weight (GVW) limit for federal interstate highways of 80,000 lbs. on five axles was established in 1982—prior to the standardization of antilock brakes and significant progress that has been made in vehicle safety and pavement technology. Due to outdated weight restrictions, more trucks hauling more than 80,000 lb. are traveling on local roads and less-than-ideal infrastructure.

Lack of Adequate Railroad Service and Competition

The U.S. agriculture industry also heavily depends on a healthy, efficient and competitive freight rail system that is essential to the nation’s economic growth. Rail service plays a critical role in distributing crop nutrient and crop protection materials. Since the Staggers Rail Act deregulated the railroads in 1980, freight rail has been consolidated to four major carriers. The Surface Transportation Board (STB) is an economic regulatory agency that Congress charged with the fundamental missions of resolving railroad rate and service disputes and reviewing proposed railroad mergers. Since 2001, rail rates have doubled due to a lack of competition and reliable freight rail service for many manufacturers, agricultural retailers, distributors, farmers and energy producers across the country.

The railroads’ deregulation has resulted in abandoned rail service to smaller communities; unclear fee structures; increased costs; and unavailability of rate relief for many agricultural retailers and farmers, who heavily depend on the railroad system. If the railroads are left to operate in their present state, then the nation’s agricultural productivity will stall, and consumers will continue to be affected by increased food and energy costs.

ARA supports practical regulatory reforms that would allow greater access to competitive freight rail service and help ensure the STB operates more efficiently and effectively for all stakeholders.

ARA Policy Solutions for Congress: