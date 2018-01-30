Ag Retail E-Commerce Site Adds Wisconsin-Based Cooperative

Landmark Services Cooperative has joined CommoditAg, to include its three Wisconsin warehouses in Cottage Grove, Evansville, and East Troy.

To serve farmers through local ag retail but with an online ecommerce platform, CommoditAg was started in 2017. CommoditAg.com features an online selection of crop protection, plant nutrition and adjuvants.

“Our partnership with CommoditAg is an important step in our continued commitment to our customers to provide value, quality, and choice,” says Gregg Langer, Landmark’s YieldEDGE Crop Protection Manager.

Customers have the option to choose between delivery or pick up from the retailer partners.

“CommoditAg is excited Landmark Services Cooperative is joining our powerhouse team of ag retailers. Our partnership with Landmark Services Cooperative will offer high-quality agriculture products to growers in the Wisconsin area,” says Tim Bence, CommoditAg’s Chief Operations Officer.

Landmark Services Cooperative joins existing members Sunrise Cooperative in Ohio and The Equity in Illinois.