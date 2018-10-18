Ag Retail Adds To Small Town Skylines

This past week, I had an opportunity to learn the story behind the giant mural on the Agtegra elevator in Faulkton, SD.

What an awesome example of how a retailer adds a component to their community. As rancher Troy Hadrick said, the area was known for agriculture and hunting, but now it’s also known for art.

Chip Flory and I discussed this during AgriTalk: 

In their business with farmers ag retail offers seed, chemical, fertility and grain services that cause the business to go vertical with storage and handling facilities. Those facilities often dominate a small town’s horizon and often give it a distinct identity.

Many times when I’m visiting a retailer, they’ll saying something to the effect of “you can’t miss us,” or “just look for the elevator downtown.”

Here are some other examples of how ag retail’s footprint and facilities add to their community’s skylines:

