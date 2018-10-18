Ag Retail Adds To Small Town Skylines

The following commentary does not necessarily reflect the views of AgWeb or Farm Journal. The opinions expressed below are the author's own.

This past week, I had an opportunity to learn the story behind the giant mural on the Agtegra elevator in Faulkton, SD.

What an awesome example of how a retailer adds a component to their community. As rancher Troy Hadrick said, the area was known for agriculture and hunting, but now it’s also known for art.

Chip Flory and I discussed this during AgriTalk:

In their business with farmers ag retail offers seed, chemical, fertility and grain services that cause the business to go vertical with storage and handling facilities. Those facilities often dominate a small town’s horizon and often give it a distinct identity.

Many times when I’m visiting a retailer, they’ll saying something to the effect of “you can’t miss us,” or “just look for the elevator downtown.”

Here are some other examples of how ag retail’s footprint and facilities add to their community’s skylines:

“We’re committed to reinvesting; we’ve added a lot of speed and space strategically, and we are going to continue to do that to meet the demands of our owners.” - Kelby Vandenberg, Grain Merchandiser. #WEARECVA pic.twitter.com/2XFdN140yE — Central Valley Ag (@CentralValleyAg) October 4, 2018

We're proud to announce that our #AgRetail business across North and South America has been rebranded as Nutrien Ag Solutions. As our customers' needs evolve, so will our products, services and solutions. https://t.co/FrijtOGRXS pic.twitter.com/XUJcRB0P69 — Nutrien (@NutrienLTD) July 3, 2018

On Friday, July 6th the first load of feed was made in the Rowan Feed Mill. For more information on this and the Rowan Feed Mill, please visit our website, https://t.co/oeBRoSNwCF pic.twitter.com/eLV6aVATSY — NEW Coop (@NEWCooperative) July 9, 2018

Great picture of our Evansville Grain Facility this morning thanks to our Logistics Driver Doug Baum! #ldmkharvest15 pic.twitter.com/TYy19cWRRi — Landmark Coop (@LandmarkCoop) October 23, 2015

Got some pictures taken of our locations today. One of the favorites of our Hooper Elevator. Big thanks to Eric Schoolman! More to come. pic.twitter.com/HPmw5njeKO — Donovan Farmers Coop (@DonovanFarmers) July 15, 2017

Come on out to the Litchfield elevator for our Harvest Cookout today! Pork chops will be served starting at 11. See you there! pic.twitter.com/qwHCGL3h3h — M&M Service Company (@MMServiceFS) October 1, 2018