Ag Leader’s Upcoming Firmware Release Streamlines In-Cab Connectivity

With the firmware release in February, InCommand display users will be able to access all in-cab, internet-based functionality through a single data connection source. InCommand displays will have the ability to connect to NTRIP networks for RTK corrections and Ag Leader's cloud-based data management platform, AgFiniti, through the same connection source using one cellular data plan.

A ruggedized cellular modem that automatically powers on with the display and provides internet connection for NTRIP and AgFiniti will be available to purchase through North American Ag Leader dealers. Growers will still have the flexibility to use their own hotspot to bring internet to the cab. The firmware will be released and modems will ship in February of 2018.

"Utilizing the power of InCommand displays and AgFiniti, our vision is providing connectivity across all aspects of the farming operation," says Joe Holoubek, Ag Leader Displays Product Manager. "Today's announcement is building upon that vision by simplifying the connection process for growers."

This announcement aims to provide farmers with a simple way to access a reliable internet connection in the cab for precise machine control requiring RTK correction and to connect the entire farm with real-time and historical maps and data.