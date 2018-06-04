Ag Leader Introduces Bidirectional Down Force with SureForce

To refine planter down pressure, Ag Leader has developed SureForce, a system with sensors on the gauge wheels of every row, reading wheel load 200 times per second. The bidirectional hydraulic down pressure system automatically adjusts up or down for consistent planting depth.

Ag Leader reports the system is designed to apply consistent down pressure in any planting environment such as no-till, cover crops or even heavily compacted soils, and then conversely provide uplift in conditions with lighter soils. The system can be outfitted on planters up to 36 rows, including interplant units.

Orders for SureForce will start in July 2018 with any Ag Leader dealer. SureForce is part of Ag Leader’s SeedCommand line up, and the system integrated with SureDrive, the company’s electric drive system. SeedCommand products are controlled via the InCommand 1200 display.

“Our customers and dealers have seen the clear agronomic payback of adding down force technology to their planter, which led to the desire to evolve our offering further,” says Bob Heston, Ag Leader Product Manager. “Furthermore, as our SeedCommand line continues to evolve, SureForce sets the stage for other technologies to be integrated down the road.”