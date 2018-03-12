Ag Growth International Buys Junge Control

After almost 40 years in business, Dave and Mary Junge have sold their business, Junge Control, and its facilities to Ag Growth International (AGI).

In 1979, the company was founded after Dave, a farmer, needed a solution to mixing fertilizer–something better than mixing by hand. The company grew to build control systems, equipment and software for the agriculture, fuel, aerial and corporate industries.

AGI’s portfolio now spans stationary grain and fertilizer handling, automated blending equipment, storage and conditioning equipment, including augers, belt conveyors, chain conveyors, grain storage bins, grain handling accessories, grain aeration equipment and grain drying systems. The company’s headquarters is in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada and has manufacturing facilities are located in the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom, Brazil, South Africa and Italy.

Junge Control provides innovative software and manufactures measurement and blending systems for the agriculture and fuel industries. The acquisition includes the new Innovation Center that was completed in 2016.

“Any entrepreneur wants their business to grow and be successful and usually paces themselves with steady controlled growth,” says Dave Junge. “Mary and I have definitely experienced this over the last four decades. Over the last few years it became apparent we needed to expand our team quickly since we are now covering the entire country and will eventually expand internationally. This strategic move definitely poises JCI and AGI to continue their excellent product offering and stellar support JCI has been known for.”

Mary adds, “We have most of the key positions in our business filled with talented and dedicated people whom we thank for helping get us to this point. With great pride and confidence, we both know that AGI can grow our business and improve our processes so our customers will even realize more product satisfaction.“

Junge Control will continue to operate in Cedar Rapids, Iowa as a division of AGI, and all of the approximately 20 employees of Junge Control will retain their existing positions. Dave and Mary Junge will stay on with the company of a transition period of a year.