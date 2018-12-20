Ag Groups Praise National Bioengineered Food Disclosure Standard

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue today announced the National Bioengineered Food Disclosure Standard. The standard is the result of The National Bioengineered Food Disclosure Law, passed by Congress in July of 2016. This national mandatory standard for disclosing foods that are or may be bioengineered.

“The National Bioengineered Food Disclosure Standard increases the transparency of our nation’s food system, establishing guidelines for regulated entities on when and how to disclose bioengineered ingredients. This ensures clear information and labeling consistency for consumers about the ingredients in their food,” said Secretary Perdue. “The Standard also avoids a patchwork state-by-state system that could be confusing to consumers.”

Ag leaders are praising the standard which is designed to inform consumers about the presence of bioengineered genetic material in their food for marketing purposes. USDA’s disclosure standard stands firmly with science in that it validates the fact that there is no health, safety or nutritional difference between bioengineered crops and comparable conventional or organic crops.

“America’s corn farmers need a consistent, transparent system to provide consumers with information without stigmatizing important, safe technology. Thus, we are pleased with the issuance of these rules and look forward to reviewing the details in the coming days,” said NCGA President Lynn Chrisp, a farmer from Nebraska in a press release. “NCGA came together with stakeholders from across the value chain to support enactment of the Bioengineered Food Disclosure Act, because it prevented a state-by-state patchwork of labeling laws, that would have cost U.S. consumers, farmers and manufacturers billions of dollars. We are hopeful that this rule will be a major step in achieving our important, shared goals.”

Davie Stephens, soy grower from Kentucky and president of the American Soybean Association, said soybean farmers are pleased with the rule as well.

“We believe that it allows transparency for consumers while following the intent of Congress that only food that contains modified genetic material be required to be labeled bioengineered under the law, with food companies having the option of providing additional information if they choose,” he said is a press release.

American Farm Bureau Federation president Zippy Duvall, called the rule a victory for consumers.

“This rule is a victory for consumers who desire transparency and for the entire food value chain, from the farmer to food manufacturers. It provides clarity to the marketplace and allows consumers to make informed decisions on the issues that are important to them,” he said in a statement.

National Milk Producers Federation (NMPF) CEO Jim Mulhern said the organization is “pleased” with the bioengineered food disclosure rule’s re-assertion that milk from animals that consume bioengineered feed shouldn’t be subject to mandatory GMO labeling.

“NMPF told Congress that any regulation requiring the labeling of bioengineered products must be science-based and acknowledge that feeding farm animals grains developed through biotechnology has no effect on the animals or products derived from them,” he said.