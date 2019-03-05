Ag Economy Barometer: Farmer Sentiment Not As Good As Last Month

The latest Ag Economy Barometer by Purdue University and the CME group showing farmer sentiment is not as good as it was last month.

Perception drops due to economic conditions in rural America. The barometer declined a modest 7 points from a month ago. It’s now near levels seen last fall. Researchers suggest the positive impact of Market Facilitation Program payments on producer attitudes is fading.

The report saying the mix of both positive and negative comments shows the amount of uncertainty going on right now in farm country. The percentage of respondents expecting lower farmland values five years from now is virtually unchanged from January's reading.

Purdue's Jim Mintert says producers had a little bit of a more negative attitude on making large investments on their farming operations. Farmers are still positive on some things. They are a bit more optimistic on ag exports as the percentage of farmers expecting ag exports to increase over five years rose 4 percent.

Farmers say marketing risk is the most critical to their farming operation--that's higher than even financial and production risk, indicating a strong uncertainty in prices.

You can find the report here:

https://ag.purdue.edu/commercialag/ageconomybarometer/farmer-sentiment-weakens-amid-increasing-marketing-risk-concerns/