Ag Businesses: Virtually Amplify Your Culture In Turbulent Times

This may be the greatest opportunity of your lifetime.

Teams are never as tight, engaged, energized and focused as when they are working against a common enemy. You’ve seen it in world championship sports, disaster response teams and war.

So, can a team get even more engaged, during a turbulent time when they aren’t even physically near each other?

Of course!

I’ve interviewed dozens of the world’s best turnaround CEOs from the Fortune 500 types like John Pepper of P&G to 7 and 8 figure turnaround geniuses like Ralph O’Dell. Leaders like Ralph don’t just turnaround companies in near-death situations but save them and then grow them exponentially. In Ralph’s case he has taken three nearly bankrupt companies from the low 8 and 7 figure revenues to over $100M. And most all of this turnaround work was done virtually! How do these turnaround leaders do it?

As Ralph once told me, “An existential threat can be your most powerful lever for growth.”

Similar to when Ralph was being shot at from several sides in a combat setting, in life or death situations you don’t have time to fret, your choice may be do or die. An existential threat focuses a great leader. It actually causes the best in us to become more focused and even calm. That is what the higher leader in us will tend to do.

As I’ve written about in my books and articles for the last 30 years, there are a common set of practices we can all take, but the most important first step is what I’ve called the Turnaround Mindset. It requires several decisions and some specific action.

The first thing you can do is to resolve to have a Turnaround Mindset – is there any reason why you can’t say something like… “We can fix this; we can actually benefit from or grow, in this time of turbulence” …of course you can!

