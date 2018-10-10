AFMRA Annual Conference—Something For Everyone

The ASFMRA Annual Conference, Oct. 29 to Nov. 2, 2018, in Chandler, Ariz., at the Sheraton Grand at Wild Horse Pass, will truly be a conference that has something for everyone—farm managers, appraisers, farmers and landowners—who attends. As the program chair, I encourage you to attend as I think you’ll gain some additional perspective and some possible solutions to the complex issues that are affecting you and your agribusiness.

For Farm Managers

Dan Frieberg, CEO of Premier Crop Systems, will provide insight on the wireless transfer of data for precision ag and share what agronomic data are and how they can be used to aid in your decision-making. In addition to Frieberg, Margy Eckelkamp, editor of AgPro, will be providing her insights on how farmers get information today. Her session will provide a look at the key drivers changing farmers’ habits, and it will include sharing best practices for social media and online brand reputation management.

Farm managers will also want to participate in the Pioneer Ag Tour. During the tour, attendees will see the first solar-powered ranch in the world! I would also like to encourage you to attend other sessions on trade, taxes, the 2018 farm bill and the economy. Those sessions will be presented by experts who can provide their unique perspectives and thoughts on the future of our industry.

For Appraisers

Join other ASFMRA members who are attending the conference and gain insight into challenging and unique appraisal assignments during the Rapid Fire Case Studies session. During the event, you can also attend newly developed seminars on property rights and valuing rural America.

For Farmers and Landowners

Kevin Spafford, CFP, and nationally recognized author of Legacy by Design; Succession Planning for Agribusiness Owners, will provide his wisdom and knowledge in regards to succession planning for farmers, ranchers and agribusiness owners. Eckelkamp will also be sharing her thoughts on key trends in agriculture, and Sarah Beth Aubrey and Matt Rush, renowned speakers in the agricultural community, will be stimulating your thinking and challenging your preconceived notions in terms of communication and values associated with baby boomers, millennials as well as Generation Z.

All of the sessions at the ASFMRA Annual Conference should help attendees better understand the new era of agriculture that awaits us. Consolidation, aging demographics, ever-changing technology, tightening margins and a new generation of landowners are just a few of the challenges and opportunities we all face.

There is so much more to this conference than what I have highlighted. ASFMRA has put together activities for your guests, and your entire family will enjoy this unique venue. Come and visit Arizona. Take advantage of the education, meet up with old friends, make some “new friends” in the business, and donate to the ASFMRA Education Foundation Auction. Come and have a great time!

Learn more and register for this year’s conference here.