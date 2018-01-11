AEM Reports Year-End New Equipment Sales

December 2017 resulted in the seasonal uptick normally seen in new equipment sales.

According to the Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM) total tractor and combine sales in December 2017 were above November 2017.

For the year-end, 2017 resulted in overall growth in sales of new tractors and combines.

“When we look at 2017 U.S. retail sales, especially from mid-year on, the bright spot continued to be the small-tractor sales under 40 HP with consistently positive numbers, while tractors 40-100 HP have essentially been flat,” says AEM Senior VP for ag Services Curt Blades.

Total sales year over year for 100+ hp tractors were down 8.1% in 2017.

“For the larger ag tractor sales (100+ HP 2WD) we saw some real softening at the beginning of the year but some sizable reversals to end at a negative 8 percent, and 4WD drive tractors and combines ended on a positive note with modest gains,” Blades says.

Four-wheel-drive tractor sales in 2017 improved 4.9% over 2016 totals.

“So, while the downturn of 2016 carried over into 2017 it began to reverse as the year progressed. With tax reform passed, we are cautiously optimistic for continued overall improvement in 2018,” Blades concludes.

