AEM Reports Positive New Equipment Sales In September

September 2018 resulted in steady gains of new machinery sales across most major categories. According to the latest Flash Report from AEM, only 40 to 100 hp tractors saw a dip in new unit sales compared with September 2017.

However, year-to-date sales for every category are above 2017 levels. Notably, combines are up 21.3% compared with the year prior, and four-wheel-drive tractors are up 18.5% compared with the previous year totals so far.

The association notes the positivity in sales is something to watch closely, particularly in light of this past week’s trade agreement with our North American neighbors.

“We’re monitoring the recently announced trade agreement between the U.S., Canada and Mexico. Exports are vital for the economic stability and growth of U.S. farming and manufacturing, and this is a positive step with two of our key export partners,” said Curt Blades, AEM senior vice president AG services.

Click here for the full report.



MachineryPete.com reports positive trends in shoppers looking at used equipment as well. Comparing 3rd quarter 2018 to 3rd quarter 2017, these categories saw the following increases in search traffic: