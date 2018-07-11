AEM Reports Mid-Year Machinery Sales

At the mid-point of 2018, new machinery sales are up over 2017 levels for every category. This is according to the latest flash report from the Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM).

Combines led the gains compared with 2017, as this segment’s sales are up 20.5% so far in 2018.

“We’re seeing right now a nice replacement market, where a farmer may have deferred a purchase of new piece of equipment by a year or two years, and now for one reason or another it’s time for them to buy a replacement,” says Curt Blades, AEM senior vice president, ag services.

Total tractor sales for the first half of 2018 are up 6.5% compared with 2017 numbers. And four-wheel-drive tractor sales are up 5.2% through June 2018 compared with the same time in 2017.

Since March 2018, new unit sales have tracked above the five-year average.

See the full report below.