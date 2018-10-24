Advanta Seeds Hires North America Business Director

Barry Lubbers has been appointed as Advanta Seeds’ business director for North America, bringing 25 years of experience to the team.

Barry Lubbers Advanta Seeds Business Director for North America

Lubbers’ areas of expertise are in agricultural sales, marketing and business development, as well as the grain and forage sorghum business.

In his new position, he will lead channel development, customer service and overall business management. Lubbers will also drive new product introductions and develop new crop technologies to provide farmers with the most suitable and productive seeds.

"Advanta is dedicated to delivering industry-leading technologies, supported by our new cutting-edge Biotechnology Center in Texas and access to the best germplasm available all over the world," says Bhupen Dubey, Advanta Seeds CEO. "With Lubbers leading the North America business and our portfolio of new and high performing hybrids, Advanta is positioned for strong growth in the U.S. and Mexico."

Lubbers has worked with Advanta Seeds since 2011 when he joined as director of sales. Before this, Lubbers held sales positions with Cargill and Syngenta Seeds.