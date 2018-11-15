ADM & Perfect Day Partner to Create Lab-Made, Animal-Free Milk

Teaming up to create the first of its kind, animal-free milk, Perfect Day has formed a partnership with agricultural processor and food ingredient provider, Archer Daniels Midland(ADM).

The duo plans to begin supplying the world’s first animal-free dairy proteins to the food industry in 2019, according to Perfect Day. Instead of using dairy cattle, which have historically been the only way to produce dairy proteins, this product will be produced via microflora fermentation.

“Animal-free dairy proteins will not only offer consumers the option to have a lactose-free, animal-free alternative to conventional animal-based dairy, but also provide a portfolio of nutritious and functional, high-purity proteins with similar taste and nutrition profile of dairy proteins for a wide range of food and beverage applications,” Perfect Day said in a press release.

Similar to lab-grown meat, the company uses cell culture to craft this animal-free product. However, consumers are not necessarily on board with this new technology. In August, a letter addressed to President Trump sought regulatory clarity in regards to lab-grown products.

“ADM has been a leader in plant proteins for decades,” said Victoria de la Huerga, vice president, ADM Ventures. “We are excited to work with Perfect Day to launch a complementary source of dairy protein that could lead to a myriad of opportunities for food innovators and consumers.”

Obtaining a strain of yeast from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the Perfect Day co-founders, Ryan Pandya and Perumal Gandhi, printed a cow’s DNA sequence via a 3D-printer and inserted it into a specific location on the yeast. In a fermentation process, the yeast begins to make milk proteins—casein and whey—that are molecularly identical to the real thing, according to an article written by Fortune.

“We are on a journey to bring sustainable, nutritious and delicious dairy to everyone,” Pandya said. “We are thrilled to partner with ADM, a global leader in fermentation, to accelerate our path to market. With this partnership, we will enable brands to make your favorite foods in a kinder, greener way.”