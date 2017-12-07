Adams Passes AgriTalk Microphone to Flory

Agriculture’s only nationally-syndicated radio talk show will have a new host in the new year.

“Chip Flory will become the new host of AgriTalk beginning January 2nd,” Mike Adams announced to the AgriTalk audience at the end of Thursday’s broadcast. “After just over 16 years, tomorrow will be my last day as AgriTalk host.”

A special, farewell broadcast is planned for Adams on Friday to highlight the people and stories behind his time at AgriTalk.

Flory is just the third host of AgriTalk since the first broadcast in 1994. According to a statement from Farm Journal Media, Flory will continue to also host the Market Rally Radio Show which he founded in 2013. Flory also serves as the Farm Journal Economist.

“I wish you all the success,” Adams told Flory on the Thursday AgriTalk broadcast. “I pass the baton on to you, and I know you’ll do great things with the show.”

“We are pleased to welcome Chip as the next host of AgriTalk,” said Brian Conrady, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Farm Journal Broadcast. “We know he is committed to carrying on the tradition and commitment to excellence established by Mike Adams, and we believe Chip’s expansive industry knowledge and entertaining personality will serve our audience well for years to come.”

Listen to Mike Adams and Chip Flory announce the changes on AgriTalk in the player above.