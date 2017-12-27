Adama Opens New Formulation Facility In China

Adama announces the opening of its second crop protection formulation facility. Covering 119,100 square meters, the newest facility is located in Huai'An's modern industrial park, which is in the Jiangsu province and is in close proximity to Adama’s new R&D facility in Nanjing. The facility is fully automated and includes advanced packaging lines as well as a logistics center.

The new Huai'An formulation center and the Sanonda facilities in Jingzhou City together form Adama's China operational hub, which is now a key component in Adama's global operational layout, alongside its advanced operational hub in Israel.