Act Which Could Replace H2A Passes in House Judiciary Committee

Producers are one step closer to a new guest worker program designed to get more agricultural labor help to operations. The Ag. Guest Worker Bill barely clearing the House Judiciary committee by a vote of 17 to 16 on Wednesday. The bill is designed to replace the current H2A program.

AgDay national reporter Betsy Jibben talks with John Holevoet, the dir. of gov. affairs for the Wisc. Dairy Business Association. She also spoke with California producers, Al Stehly, in Escondido, Ca., and Neil Nagata in Oceanside, Ca., about the potential bill.

Tom Nassif, President and CEO of Western Growers talked about the potential bill as well.