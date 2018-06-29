Acreage Report: Corn, Soybean Acres Both Down 1%

Corn Planted Acreage Down 1 Percent from 2017

Soybean Acreage Down 1 Percent

All Wheat Acreage Up 4 Percent

All Cotton Acreage Up 7 Percent

Corn planted area for all purposes in 2018 is estimated at 89.1 million acres, down 1 percent from last year. Compared with last year, planted acres are down or unchanged in 31 of the 48 estimating States. Area harvested for grain, at 81.8 million acres, is down 1 percent from last year.

Soybean planted area for 2018 is estimated at 89.6 million acres, down 1 percent from last year. Compared with last year, planted acreage is down or unchanged in 14 of the 31 estimating States.

All wheat planted area for 2018 is estimated at 47.8 million acres, up 4 percent from 2017. This represents the second lowest all wheat planted area on record since records began in 1919. The 2018 winter wheat planted area, at 32.7 million acres, is up less than 1 percent from last year and up slightly from the previous estimate. Of this total, about 23.2 million acres are Hard Red Winter, 5.89 million acres are Soft Red Winter, and 3.62 million acres are White Winter. Area planted to other spring wheat for 2018 is estimated at 13.2 million acres, up 20 percent from 2017. Of this total, about 12.7 million acres are Hard Red Spring wheat. Durum planted area for 2018 is estimated at 1.89 million acres, down 18 percent from the previous year.

All cotton planted area for 2018 is estimated at 13.5 million acres, 7 percent above last year. Upland area is estimated at 13.3 million acres, up 7 percent from 2017. American Pima area is estimated at 243,000 acres, down 4 percent from 2017.

