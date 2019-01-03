Acquisition News: Planter Attachment Companies

Copperhead Agricultural Products has announced it will acquire RK Products. Copperhead launched in 2008 and is based in Sioux Falls, S.D. RK Products was founded by Phil Kester 20 years ago in Moline, Ill., and has partnered with Copperhead Ag since 2015.

“Copperhead Agricultural Products first took notice of RK Products in 2015, since they adhere to the same high-quality standards,” Jake Jass, Copperhead Agricultural Products sales & marketing manager said in a press release. “Phil is a genuine engineer who always stands behind his work and is committed to helping farmers address wear issues with their corn planters.”

Copperhead Ag will assume all RK product manufacturing, sales and service. The company’s lineup includes planter wear parts such as gauge wheel arm pivot kits and closing wheel frame pivot kits.

The pre-exisiting Copperhead Ag product lineup includes aftermarket planter and drill closing wheels, gauge wheels, and combine concave systems.