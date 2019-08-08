AccuWeather Pegs Corn Yield At 13.07 Billion Bushels

Before USDA reports its World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) on Monday, Aug. 12, AccuWeather has released its own yield estimates for U.S. corn and soybeans.

For 2019, the weather data company is forecasting U.S. corn yields to total 13.07 billion bushels—the lowest yield since 2012. And the company is expecting soybean yields to total 3.9 billion bushels—the lowest since 2013.

The AccuWeather team explains the differences between their estimates and the most recent July WASDE report, as it’s forecasting corn yield 5.8% lower and soybean yield 1.4% higher than those USDA numbers. These yield forecasts were weighted with AccuWeather analysts’ concern of the actual yield potential for the late-planted corn as well as the crop maturity if there’s an on-time first frost.

“The upcoming weather is still very important for both crops,” AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Jason Nicholls said in a press release. “We’re not forecasting horrible weather but there have been some problem areas in a small but important part of the U.S. Corn Belt, including Iowa, Illinois and Indiana."

