9 Reasons To Attend The Tomorrow’s Top Producer Conference

For young farmers, the Tomorrow’s Top Producer conference is an annual opportunity to gather new ideas, focus on your farm business and network with like-minded producers. Invest in yourself and your farm operation by attending this event, which will be part of the Top Producer Summit.

Jan. 15–17

Hilton Chicago Hotel in downtown Chicago

<< Register now! >>

Why should you attend? Here are just a few reasons.

As a young producer, there’s no better place to develop your management skills than at Tomorrow's Top Producer. Our event features a deep bench of industry experts who will help you think critically and proactively about the future of your operation. Tired of sitting through slide after slide from speakers you’ve heard a hundred times? Our breakout sessions will get you engaged and involved. You’ll have access to the brightest minds in agriculture, including experts in commodity marketing, finance and landlord relationships. Take advantage of your time away from the farm to relax and mingle with industry peers from nearly 20 states. Our closing speaker will motivate you to overcome challenges and stay focused on what really matters in life. Corporal Josh Bleill lost both his legs serving in Iraq. He is now a walking, talking, symbol of hope, using his story to motivate and inspire others. Top Producer will award its eighth Tomorrow's Top Producer Horizon Award winner. This award recognizes a producer under the age of 35. Not only will you meet this year’s recipient, but you’ll also be able to network with previous winners. Enjoy one of the Midwest’s top cities. Chicago is a beautiful event backdrop that offers award-winning dining, exciting nightlife and refreshing weather—it’s just an amazing place. Relax in the beautiful Hilton Chicago on Michigan Avenue, our home for the week. This historic hotel has housed every sitting U.S. president (minus President Donald Trump) since it opened in 1927. It has even been featured in movies and TV shows, such as “The Fugitive,” “ER” and “Empire.” Be inspired by a dynamic keynote speaker—Dan Rooney. This guy is beyond cool. He’s a fighter pilot, PGA professional, philanthropist and author. His message will motivate you to achieve incredible goals. Trust me, you have to hear him. The best part of Top Producer collocating with our other events—Executive Women in Agriculture, Top Producer Seminar and the Legacy Conference—is you can maximize your team’s time. We’re offering discounted registration rates on multiple registrations for these four events.

Learn more about the Tomorrow's Top Producer conference and register now!