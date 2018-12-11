9 Reasons To Attend The Executive Women in Agriculture Conference

The Executive Women in Agriculture conference is your opportunity to gather new ideas, focus on your farm business and network with like-minded producers. Invest in yourself and your farm operation by attending EWA, which takes place Jan. 15-17, 2019, in Chicago.

Why should you join Top Producer at the 2019 Executive Women in Agriculture conference? Here are just a few reasons.

EWA is a one-of-a-kind networking event, with plenty of chances to talk with peers and make new friends from across the country. Last year's attendees came from 25 states and Canada. You'll have the opportunity to hear from nearly 20 experts in the areas of leadership development, consumer trends, grain and livestock marketing, risk management, succession planning, business strategies and communication. Our opening speaker will motivate you to reach new heights—personally and professionally. Carey Lohrenz knows what it takes to win in one of the highest-pressure, extreme environments imaginable: in the cockpit at Mach 2. As the first female F‐14 Tomcat Fighter Pilot in the U.S. Navy, Carey is used to working in fast-moving environments. She’ll share her experience and lessons of working in an all-male environment. Meet the 2019 (and first-ever) EWA Trailblazer Award winner. One impressive farm operation will be recognized as part of this new award. Network with them and gather advice to take home to your own operation. Back by popular demand, we’ll be packaging 10,000 meals for families in need. Meet your fellow attendees as we roll up our sleeves. Relax in the beautiful Hilton Chicago on Michigan Avenue, our home for the week. This historic hotel has housed every sitting U.S. president (minus President Donald Trump) since it opened in 1927. It has even been featured in movies and TV shows, such as “The Fugitive,” “ER” and “Empire.” Enjoy one of the Midwest’s top cities. Chicago is a beautiful event backdrop that offers award-winning dining, exciting nightlife and refreshing weather—it’s just an amazing place. Be inspired by a dynamic keynote speaker—Dan Rooney. This guy is beyond cool. He’s a fighter pilot, PGA professional, philanthropist and author. His message will motivate you to achieve incredible goals. Trust me, you have to hear him. The best part of EWA collocating with our other events—Top Producer Seminar, Tomorrow’s Top Producer and the Legacy Conference—is you can maximize your team’s time. We’re offering discounted registration rates on multiple registrations for these four events.

Event Registration Combinations Total for Both Events Promo Code You Save Top Producer Seminar +

Executive Women in Agriculture or Tomorrow’s Top Producer $849 DBLTTPEWA $200 Tomorrow’s Top Producer + Executive Women in Ag $599 DBLEWA $200 Top Producer Seminar + Legacy Project Conference $799 TPSDBLLegacy $150 Legacy Project Conference $549 DBLLEGACY $150

You’ll put this code in at the end (on the payment screen)—not on the opening page where it asks for a sponsor code.

