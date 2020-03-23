81% of AgPro Audience Concerned About COVID-19 And Their Business

In a current AgPro poll, 81% of respondents as of Monday mid-day said they were either very concerned or concerned about the COVID-19 pandemic effecting their business.

Farmers and ranchers are worried about the impact of coronavirus on their operations according to the latest Farm Journal Pulse Poll with 79% expressing concern.

In a live webcast on Monday, AgPro editor Margy Eckelkamp shared how the virus outbreak has already changed the ag retail business: