81% of AgPro Audience Concerned About COVID-19 And Their Business

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by coronaviruses. Note the spikes that adorn the outer surface of the virus, which impart the look of a corona surrounding the virion, when viewed electron microscopically. A novel coronavirus, named Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China in 2019. The illness caused by this virus has been named coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). ( Photo courtesy CDC; Source Unsplash )
In a current AgPro poll, 81% of respondents as of Monday mid-day said they were either very concerned or concerned about the COVID-19 pandemic effecting their business.
Farmers and ranchers are worried about the impact of coronavirus on their operations according to the latest Farm Journal Pulse Poll with 79% expressing concern.
In a live webcast on Monday, AgPro editor Margy Eckelkamp shared how the virus outbreak has already changed the ag retail business:
- Ag retailers are closing offices to non-employees
- Salespeople are asked to conduct most/all of their business virtually, eliminating on-farm visits
- Pesticide application license renewals are granted waivers state by state with extensions through 2020.
- No specific examples of time-sensitive ag inputs being delayed have become known, however the ag supply channel being called “essential” last week has helped alleviate any developing concerns
- Manufacturers, distributors, ag retailers are all sharing optimism in helping farmers get the 2020 crop off to a strong start.
Comments