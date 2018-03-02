7 Steps To Prevent Planting Downtime From Tire Problems

Corn stalks and stubble, rocks and rough rural roads are just a few of the things that can take a toll on farm machinery tires and create planting delays. Just one hour of downtime can cost you up to $570, says Brad Harris, tire field engineering manager for Firestone. That might sound extreme, but delays during prime planting season can be costly.

“It can take half a day to get a tire repaired, and if you get delayed further because a rain front moves in, you could lose as much as 5% of your yield potential,” Harris says, citing an 18-year-long study by Pioneer.

Harris says it takes only 15 to 20 minutes to evaluate the tires on a piece of equipment—minutes that could pay for themselves many times over this spring, once you get in the field. Here is a seven-step tire checklist Firestone has developed to help you along the way.