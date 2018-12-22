6 Most Read Crop Protection Articles in 2018

Interestingly, in the 2018 Farm Journal Harvest Study, with 622 respondents, when asked what farmers wished they would have done in 2018, two of the top 10 answers were crop protection related. ( Darrell Smith )
Three major trends from the retail industry are reflected in the most-read crop protection articles of 2018---e-commerce; mergers and acquisitions; and dicamba.
Here are those top 6 articles:
- Yield Threats Trip Up Crops As The Finish Line of Harvest Approaches
- Online Ag Retail May Gain Momentum For A Pivotal Year
- Bayer Executives Unfurl Industry Giant’s Goals For Ag
- Ag Retailers Launch E-Commerce Platform
- 8 Things To Know About Dicamba Application In 2018
- Key Trends In How Farmers Are Using E-Commerce For Inputs
Interestingly, in the 2018 Farm Journal Harvest Study, with 622 respondents, when asked what farmers wished they would have done in 2018, two of the top 10 answers were crop protection related:
