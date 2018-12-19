6 Most-Read Crop Consultant Stories from 2018

Here are the six most-read articles from Nathan Goldschmidt in the past year ( BASF )

NAICC president Nathan Goldschmidt wrote about some of the topics he’s most passionate about during his year as the association’s president. From his home base in southeast Missouri, he challenged members in how they think about their role in advocacy and how to be good stewards of technology (which was especially applicable due to his geographic location and the hot topic of dicamba application).

Here are the six most-read articles from Goldschmidt in the past year:

  1. Are GMOs Really Safe?
  2. Open The Door For Everyday Advocacy Furrow-Irrigated Rice Is Gaining Acres In The South
  3. How We Start To Explain GMOs
  4. Is Natural Food Safe Food?
  5. Read And Follow Directions To Steward Technology Tools
  6. The Future Of Resistance Management
