6 After-Harvest Finance Questions to Answer

Harvest marks the end of one season and the beginning of another. After you park the combine for the year, you should head to the office to grade your financial success and start planning for the next crop cycle.

“Just as the combine gives you absolute production yield, an office-centric mind will give you absolute profitability yield,” says Chris Barron, director of operations and president of Carson and Barron Farms in Rowley, Iowa. “Once harvest ends, take time to understand your production cost.”

Use this time to rest your body and mind and then start planning for a profitable 2019.

“Now you have the time to look at the numbers,” says Ashley Arrington, founder of ag consulting firm Agri Authority and a 10-year veteran of ag banking. “What was this year like? What will next year be like? If you start thinking on these items before beginning next year’s crop cycle, you will be better positioned for a more successful and less stressful year.”

With continued financial stress for many farmers, now is the time to be proactive. Ask yourself the following questions, Arrington and Barron suggest.