5 Tips to Get Machinery Ready to Plant

While wet weather, market uncertainty and other uncontrollable conditions might be keeping some farmers out of the planter, the time is nearing. If you’re one of many farmers unable to get into fields, there are a number of ways you can get yourself and your equipment ready in the shop.

Routine maintenance or general check-ups on your planting equipment can help you avoid down time when planters are up and rolling. If you’re waiting for fields to dry up, here are a few things Farm Journal columnist Dan Anderson says you should consider doing to occupy your time productively. (Click the links for more detail)

Don’t let planting FOMO (fear of missing out) cause you to make quick decisions that could lead to years of consequences. Fields that are wet aren’t ready to plant—and if you push it you might cause compaction, ruts and gullies that can take years to repair. Ignore the calendar and wait for conditions to be right.

But, above all, stay safe this planting season. Get enough sleep and try not to be in a rush—that’s when accidents typically happen.

